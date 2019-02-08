Where is the key?

The SPSC usually provides a carbon copy of the answer sheet to aspirants at the end of the test so that they can match their answers with the answer key, which is normally uploaded on its official website in a few days. This helps aspirants to identify the areas where they have made a mistake.

The most recent SPSC test was held on January 20 for the post of deputy controller in the home department. More than 15 days have passed, but the institute hasn’t uploaded the answer key on the website. Since other institutions and testing agencies upload the suggested answers file on their websites within three to four days, it is frustrating for SPSC aspirants to wait for weeks to get access to the answer key. The chairman of the SPSC should look into this matter and expedite the process of uploading the answer key.

Riaz Ahmed

Hyderabad