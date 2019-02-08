What’s in a name?

The Sindh Assembly has recently passed a bill to change the name of the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD). This bill was passed earlier, but the governor sent it back to the assembly for reconsideration. It doesn’t seem appropriate to change the name of a national institute with a provincial or regional name. If the Sindh government wants to change the name, it should consider building a new cardiac hospital. Also, we fail to understand why the provincial government wants to shift the hospital’s headquarters to Sukkur.

Now that the SC has also concluded that the NICVD should be run by the federal government, a change of name in this scenario is not suitable and the Sindh government should not go forward with its decision.

Dr Alfred Charles

Karachi