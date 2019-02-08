close
Fri Feb 08, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
February 8, 2019

What’s in a name?

Newspost

February 8, 2019

The Sindh Assembly has recently passed a bill to change the name of the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD). This bill was passed earlier, but the governor sent it back to the assembly for reconsideration. It doesn’t seem appropriate to change the name of a national institute with a provincial or regional name. If the Sindh government wants to change the name, it should consider building a new cardiac hospital. Also, we fail to understand why the provincial government wants to shift the hospital’s headquarters to Sukkur.

Now that the SC has also concluded that the NICVD should be run by the federal government, a change of name in this scenario is not suitable and the Sindh government should not go forward with its decision.

Dr Alfred Charles

Karachi

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost