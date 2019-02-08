Opportunities for engineers

This refers to the letter ‘Plight of engineers’ (February 7) by Engr Shakaib Hassan. The writer has talked about a serious issue that the government must pay serious attention to. An increasing unemployment rate is not only leading to frustration among graduates, but also depriving the country of benefits that their employment can provide to the national economy. Having worked for over 17 years for the largest electric utility in the Middle East, I have witnessed this tragedy firsthand. There were numerous jobs available to us, but due to the shortage of trained engineers from Pakistan and – in some cases where they were available – due to bureaucratic hurdles in their timely mobilisation, we had to fill these positions from other regional countries. The government must devise a policy that facilitates engineers who have work experience to seek jobs in the Middle East or other foreign countries. The positions they will leave behind will not only help create jobs for the currently unemployed engineers, but also provide the much-needed foreign exchange.

Dr Shahid Rahim

Bahawalpur