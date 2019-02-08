close
Fri Feb 08, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
February 8, 2019

Philip Morris Pakistan bags accolade

Business

February 8, 2019

KARACHI: Philip Morris (Pakistan) Limited (PMPKL), an affiliate of Philip Morris International (PMI), has won the annual Corporate Social Responsibility award for the fourth consecutive year, a statement said on Thursday.

The company was awarded for its contribution to ‘Community Development & Services’ for their Summer Schools Program, and ‘Women Welfare, Empowerment & Development’ for their Mobile Health Clinics Program, at the 11th International CSR Summit 2019.

The event was organised by the ‘National Forum for Environment and Health’ (NFEH).

The Summer Schools Program and Mobile Health Clinics Program, were both carried out during 2018 with major presence in tobacco-growing areas, with PMPKL farmers’ footprint.

Summer Schools is a program to eliminate child labour from tobacco farms during peak crop season, while Mobile Health clinics is a unique program providing standard health services to under-privileged women and other community members.

