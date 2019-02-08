Engro Foundation announces awards

KARACHI: Engro Foundation has announced the recipients of ‘I Am The Change’ (IATC) Impact Awards for 2018-19, a statement said on Thursday.

A flagship initiative of Engro Foundation, IATC envisions to empower organizations making sustainable impact in the lives of people in Pakistan.

The IATC Impact Award is awarded in the two categories of Social Development, for nonprofit organizations, and Social Enterprise, for profit-oriented organizations tackling critical social issues.

The recipients in each category were awarded Rs2 million after a rigorous selection process by an external jury.

This year, the IATC Impact Award in the category of Social Development was presented to the Association of Rehabilitation of the Physically Disabled (ARPD), a Peshawar-based nonprofit working to empower people with disabilities.

The IATC Impact Award in the category of Social Enterprise was presented to TRIAC (Pvt) Ltd, for their work in bridging the communication gap in the hearing impaired community.