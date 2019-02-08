Forex reserves rise to $14.885 billion

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves increased $83 million or 0.56 percent to $14.885 billion during the week ended on February 01, the central bank data showed on Thursday.
The reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan increased $38 million to $8.192 billion.
The foreign currency reserves of commercial banks also rose to $6.692 billion from $6.648 billion a week ago.
KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves increased $83 million or 0.56 percent to $14.885 billion during the week ended on February 01, the central bank data showed on Thursday.
The reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan increased $38 million to $8.192 billion.
The foreign currency reserves of commercial banks also rose to $6.692 billion from $6.648 billion a week ago.