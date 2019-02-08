Forex reserves rise to $14.885 billion

KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves increased $83 million or 0.56 percent to $14.885 billion during the week ended on February 01, the central bank data showed on Thursday.

The reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan increased $38 million to $8.192 billion.

The foreign currency reserves of commercial banks also rose to $6.692 billion from $6.648 billion a week ago.