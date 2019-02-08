Holistic market approach must to address issues of agriculture sector

HYDERABAD: Sindh Chamber of Agriculture (SCA) Senior Vice President and progressive farmer Nabi Bux Sathio on Thursday said holistic, market-oriented approach is needed to save the agriculture sector from water scarcity, lack of certified seeds, and unreliable agriculture products.

He was speaking at the consultation workshop for priority setting opportunities, needs and potential for the project “agriculture innovation programme phase-II” at the Directorate General Agriculture Research Sindh, Tandojam.

The event was jointly organised by the directorate, Pakistan Agriculture Research Council (PARC), and Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam. The workshop brought together scientists, researchers, progressive farmers, academics, practitioners, producers, and experts to explore research priority areas for the development of agriculture and livestock sectors in the province.

Siraj Ahmed Rashidi, another progressive farmer from Larkana, said, “We are growing 17 varieties of guava in Larkana and focusing on organic farming.” He highlighted the issues related to the export of the product, and hardships in finding potential markets.

Dr Yusuf Zaffar, chairman, PARC Islamabad, said Sindh was blessed with a favourable climate, where farmers should get maximum benefit by developing a variety of fruits, vegetables and crops, which have medicinal value in the local as well international market.

He said agriculture was backbone of the country, and experts and scientists should focus their research on the development of agriculture, water conservation, fisheries, and livestock management.

He was of the view that farmers should adopt demand-driven technology, which could help for increasing food production. “Presently, water scarcity and climate change are major challenges for the agriculture sector, and PARC is focusing its research priorities through agriculture sector linkages programme (ASLP),” he added.

Zaffar said that Sindh was famous in banana, chillies, mango, and other crops all over the world with its aroma and taste and so has a great potential for export. He advised farmers to adopt technology at their farm and assured that PARC would help the scientists and growers to promote valuable seasonal crops.

He expressed the hope that with the consultation of the stakeholders, the workshop would also bring new ideas in agriculture research for agriculture and socio-economic development of the country.

SAU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Mujeebuddin Memon highlighted the importance of agriculture research interventions for increasing productivity and prosperity of the nation. He urged upon scientists to conduct problem-oriented research to cope with the challenges of climate change and food security.

He said that 64 percent of the population under 30 years of age was the main human resource, which could be utilised for the growth of the agriculture sector.

“There is a need to strengthen collaboration within public and private sector organisations for promoting and disseminating the modern technology among the farmers,” the professor said.

Dr Imtiaz Ahmed, country representative (CIMMYT), highlighted the role of agriculture innovation programme (AIP) for Pakistan in increasing agriculture productivity and household income through adoption of agriculture practices in cereals crops like wheat, maize, and rice, livestock, and horticulture (fruits and vegetables) sectors.

He said this workshop was a part of broader agenda that PARC, CIMMYT, SAU, ARI Tandojam and farmers were perusing together to bring sustainable economic development to the regions.

Noor Muhammad Baloch, director general, ARI, shared achievements of the research institute in the development of the agriculture sector. He has conducted research on various varieties of rice, wheat, cotton and sugarcane.

Mustafa Nangraj of Sindh Agriculture Extension, Prof Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar, and Prof Dr Jaimal Dhanani also spoke on the occasion.