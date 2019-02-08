PLL invites bids for LNG cargoes

KARACHI: Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL) has invited bids from international suppliers for the supply of six liquid natural gas (LNG) cargoes of 140,000 cubic meters each for May-June 2019 on a delivered ex-ship (DES) basis at Port Qasim, Karachi.

The first delivery window would be from May 1-2, the second from May 11-12, third from May 16-17, fourth from May 27-28, fifth from June 14-15, and the sixth from June 29-30, 2019 for spot purchase. The bids would be opened on March 12, 2019.

Pakistan has been facing severe gas shortages this winter despite having two operational FSRUs. The country’s Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has suggested that Pakistan’s growing number of gas customers was placing a severe strain on its infrastructure and affecting the availability of the fuel. It is worth mentioning that the industrial users as well as CNG station owners have been agitating against supply cuts, while trade bodies have been demanding of the government for uninterrupted gas supply as per the provisions of the constitution.