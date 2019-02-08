E-governance, not a choice anymore, but the only chance

LAHORE: Governance can take a step forward by making information technology its ally to recreate its outdated operations so as to optimise delivery, and smarthones have put this opportunity on the administrative tables to reset the system for the better.

For the government, tapping the disruptive power of technology to introduce more efficient processes is not a choice anymore. Now the question is how well it can use this technology to improve governance.

Though late, we have started working our way towards e-governance. One of the baby-steps was the introduction of mobile phone-based monitoring especially of government employees to help deliver services better.

However, it is indeed very sad, but not surprising, that public servants are not happy with it, especially with the use of smartphones to assure their attendance, performance, and geographic presence.

Governance could boom if the officials could mark their attendance and prove their presence at their duty sites through smartphones.

Official instructions could be transmitted to them online from anywhere in Pakistan and the concerned official could also execute his orders through the same device.

Majority of public servants in Pakistan check in at the office late and sign out early.

There are some professions where the government employees do not attend the office particularly in remote areas. We are all aware about absenteeism in rural school teachers and doctors not only in rural health facilities but also government hospitals in small cities.

The police officials come at will at the police station. It is difficult to locate linesmen of power distribution companies and telephone department in case of an emergency.

Smartphone is a device that most officials do not want to be used for monitoring their movements or performance. They are hired by the government to perform a specific duty and smartphone is a sort of similar audit on their performance that the bureaucracy performs against private sector in many fields.

It was through this device that the previous Punjab government succeeded in eliminating ghost teachers and ghost schools that still exist in all other provinces.

The presence of doctors in rural Punjab has similarly been ensured. Over 25 district hospitals have been digitalised and can be monitored online by health officials. This way they get the bed occupancy status in the hospital at any given time, the medicines prescribed and dispensed to each patient and the availability of stock in that hospital. If the stock of any medicine depletes by 70 percent there is an automated mechanism to replenish it.

These measures have not pleased either the teachers or the doctors. In fact Punjab doctors’ representative body has called for reining in the department that is making these programs/softwares/applications. Irresponsible, incompetent and corrupt bureaucracy hates these checks. It is true that some of these checks are stringent but there is no other way to bring the government servants to serve the public.

The bureaucrats that want no check may succeed in back-rolling some of these initiatives as they may find the new government receptive that sees fault in whatever was done by the previous regime. If that happened it would be tragic.

The private sector on the other hand is taking full benefit of available technology and is rapidly digitalising their operations. Some have even moved towards paperless regime.

Out of 154 million cell phone subscribers over 62 million have smartphones equipped with 3 and 4 G connections.

Smartphones that were initially a luxury that only rich could afford are now up for grabs for the common man starting from dirt-cheap prices. These phones have almost all the features no matter higher-end or lower-end.

The new gadgets also have among others a feature to change the operating system language to Urdu. So even those who are not good at English language that much can use them efficiently. Smartphone used by common man at present is not as productive as it should have been because they are connected through this phone to information highway that provides varied information.

These people are fascinated by the social media gossips about politicians and actors. They are however getting knowledge they could not get earlier. Some are exploring e-commerce hubs and some are marketing their products through this medium. Only a few realise that smartphone is a complete mobile office to carry out a business efficiently.