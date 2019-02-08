SBP conducts Ijara-based OMO

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday purchased Rs22.275 billion Ijara Sukuk via open market operations (OMOs) to manage excess liquidity available with Islamic banks and improve effectiveness of monetary policy transmission in the absence of regular Sukuk issuances by the government.

The purchase of the Ijara Sukuk was made on deferred payment (Bai Muajjal) basis. The tenors for the OMOs were six months and 12 months, the SBP said.

In other circular posted on its website, the central bank said the deferred payment purchase by the SBP is Statutory Liquidity Requirement (SLR) eligible.

“In terms of government of Pakistan’s notification no SRO 30 (I)/2019 dated January 9, 2019 the obligations of State Bank of Pakistan arising from Bai-Muajjal transaction shall be approved security for the purpose of sub-section (1) of Section 29 of the Banking Companies Ordinance, 1962,” it said.

Ijara Sukuk worth of Rs116 billion would mature on February 15, 2019. After that the total stock of Shariah-compliant SLR eligible assets would reduce.

Presently, Islamic banks were required to maintain the statutory liquidity requirement at 14 percent of their total demand liabilities and time deposits with tenor of less than one year in Pakistan.