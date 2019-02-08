Stocks shed weight as profit-taking persists amid no triggers

Stocks on Thursday lost near half-a-percent on extended profit-taking as there are no buy-stimuli in a market that is ripe for consolidation after strengthening 6 percent in the last thirteen sessions, dealers said.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti from Arif Habib Corporation said stocks closed lower amid thin trade on late session profit-making in oil, cement and fertiliser scrips, on weak earnings outlook.

“Political uncertainty, weaker global crude oil prices, dismal data on cement sales for Jan 2019, surging CPI Inflation data and concerns for pending circular debt drew the market to a negative close,” Mehanti added.

Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 shares index lost 0.42 percent or 172.93 points to close at 41,332.75 points. KSE-30 shares index shed 0.45 percent or 89.48 points to end at 19,847.92 points.

Of 361 active scrips, 119 moved up, 229 retreated, and 13 remained unchanged. The ready market volumes stood at 137.668 billion shares, as compared with the turnover of 205.164 million shares in the previous session.

Zainul Abedin from Elixir Securities said profit-taking continued at the bourse amid lackluster activity.

“Index managed to record an intra-day high of 41,606 after accumulating 100 points in the morning however persistent profit-taking in blue chips i.e. oil, financials and cements dragged the index down into negative territory,” Abedin said.

Moving forward, he said the market was expected to find stiff resistance around 41,600-41,700 points’ level, while on the downside, primary supports are developing around 41,200/41,100 points levels.

Cement sales numbers which showed dismal picture led to erosion at the capital market which sent negative signals to local as well as foreign investors, dragging the whole market into the minus column.

Cement shares dipped in the range of Rs0.11 to Rs7.28 because of dismal sales numbers. The industry dispatched 3.65 million metric tons of cement during January against 4.08 million metric tons dispatched in January 2018, posting a decline of 10.7 percent.

The government’s slashing spending for as well as halting some of the infrastructure development projects planned for the current fiscal year led to a fall in demand.

Similarly, it impacted the steel sector as well because fall in cement demand means decline in steel sales too. Steel shares were down between Rs0.28 to Rs2.88 during the session.

An analyst said investors were worried about delay in negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as the economy was persistently slowing down. “An agreement with the IMF will improve country’s valuation and the government will seek more financing from the overseas bonds which will help improve foreign exchange reserves.

The highest gainers were Colgate Palmolive, up Rs30.00 to close at Rs2000.00/share, and Service Industries Limited, up Rs19.90 to finish at Rs829.90/share.

Companies that booked highest losses were Nestle Pakistan, down Rs200.00 to close at Rs8800.00/share, and Phillip Morris Pakistan down Rs127.00 to close at Rs3100.00/share.

Lotte Chemical recorded the highest volumes with a turnover of 16.004 billion shares. The scrip gained Rs0.67 to close at Rs17.48/share.

The lowest volumes were witnessed in Fauji Cement recording a turnover of 3.105 million shares, whereas the scrip lost Rs0.25 to end at Rs22.52/share.