Fri Feb 08, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
February 8, 2019

Rupee inches down

Business

The rupee closed marginally weaker on Thursday as importers bought dollars for payments, dealers said.

The rupee ended at 138.24 per dollar, slightly below Wednesday’s close of 138.22. In the open market, the rupee rates were quoted at 137.50 and 138.30 for buying and selling, weaker than previous rates of 137.40 and 138.20. “The market is awaiting the visit by the Saudi Crown Prince due next week. He is likely to sign an agreement to make investments in Pakistan,” a dealer said.

