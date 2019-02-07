Weapons recovered from S Waziristan

PESHAWAR: As a part of ongoing Operation Raddul Fasaad, security forces conducted Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) in the village Manra of Tehsil Birmal, South Waziristan district, said the Inter-Services Public Relations statement.

According to the ISPR, a cache of weapons and ammunition were recovered from an abandoned terrorist hideout.

The recovered weapons include guns of various types and calibers, rocket launchers, heavy and light machine guns and ammunition, added the ISPR.