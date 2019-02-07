Democrat women in white show of solidarity at Trump address

WASHINGTON: The women in white, several dozen Democratic lawmakers, sat en bloc Tuesday in unmistakable defiance of President Donald Trump while he delivered his State of the Union address.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Trump´s arch rival in Washington who sat behind him on the dais, led many in her caucus in wearing white to honour the fight for suffrage rights, which women earned 100 years ago in the United States.

Seated together, the bloc of women lawmakers sent a striking visual message, a challenge to Trump and how he and his administration have addressed issues important to women, such as equal pay, healthcare, and the treatment of the immigrant families. "Tonight the @HouseDemWomen are wearing suffragette white to remind the president that we, and the rights our ancestors fought for, aren´t going anywhere," tweeted House Democrat Val Demings.

Early in the speech, as Trump declared the state of the union to be "strong" and said the country was enjoying an "unprecedented economic boom," some Democrats in white sat on their hands.

When Trump spoke of the "boundless potential of cooperation, compromise, and the common good," it drew Republicans and some Democrats to their feet, but lawmakers including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the 29-year-old liberal rising star from New York, sat stone-faced.

When he called on Congress to pass legislation to ban late-term abortions, again there was stillness among the women in white.

But the silent treatment did not last long. After the president noted that women filled 58 percent of all new jobs last year, and then congratulated them for having broken the record for the most women in Congress, they jumped to their feet and erupted in applause, some pumping their fists and cheering. "You weren´t supposed to do that!" Trump quipped, visibly amused.