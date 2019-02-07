Interior Ministry seeks details of banned outfit’s assets

LAHORE: The Interior Ministry has directed the Punjab Home Department to provide details of assets of banned outfit, Jaish-e-Mohammad, The News has learnt.

A high official from the Home Department confirmed that the ministry had asked to submit details of assets of Jaish-e-Mohammad across the province. After receiving directions, the Home Department has written letters to the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab and the Special Branch, Punjab Police, to submit a detailed report regarding assets of the proscribed outfit.

It is pertinent to mention here that the National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) has put Jaish-e-Mohammad in the list of proscribe organisations/splinter outfits under Section 11-B-(1) r/w Schedule-I, Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997. The federal government, under Section 11-B of the Anti Terrorism Act, can declare an organisation believed to be linked with terrorism as a proscribed organisation or put it under surveillance.

The Interior Ministry regularly receives reports from intelligence agencies about activities of proscribed organisations and shares the same with the NACTA and the provincial governments.