Calligraphy expert from UK calls on PM

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: A calligraphy expert from the UK Sonia called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday.
She presented him a piece of her art which had an image of the prime minister along with national anthem.
Talking to the prime minister, the calligraphist said she is overwhelmed by his political struggle and vision.
ISLAMABAD: A calligraphy expert from the UK Sonia called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday.
She presented him a piece of her art which had an image of the prime minister along with national anthem.
Talking to the prime minister, the calligraphist said she is overwhelmed by his political struggle and vision.