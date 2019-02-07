PTI surprised, perplexed over Aleem’s arrest

ISLAMABAD: The ruling PTI is surprised and distressed about the arrest of its Punjab senior minister Aleem Khan by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday.

The party’s top leadership discussed the situation here at the residence of Prime Minister Imran Khan at Banigala in later afternoon. It choreographed its reaction meticulously after through discussion and studying the reports received from various quarters in this regard. Imran Khan, who chaired the meeting, impressed upon the leadership not to panic about the development.

Well-placed sources told The News that divergent views came across with reference to fallout of the NAB action. Imran Khan asked the ministers and other leaders not to give negative reaction about the arrest. It was decided that the decision of arrested senior minister to quitting the office immediately upon his arrest should be hailed.

Banigala residence of the prime minister witnessed hectic activities the whole day as several party stalwarts including some ministers had meeting with Imran Khan separately without prior schedule. The PTI will continue to watch the situation and discuss the developments time to time, the sources said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan didn’t attend his office on Wednesday and transacted official business at his Banigala residence including his scheduled meetings. Talking to PTI members of the national legislature belonging to Hazara division, he stressed for strengthening the local government system in provinces in order to ensure equal development of all areas. The prime minister also emphasised implementation of provincial finance award so that the areas lagging behind development could be provided with sufficient resources. Imran Khan said special emphasis should be given to solid waste management in the provinces. The prime minister said steps are afoot to exploit the tourism potential of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said that the province witnessed a decrease in poverty over the last three years due to promotion of tourism. He said tourism sector will be further promoted to bring more prosperity in the province. The members of National Assembly apprised the prime minister about the problems of their constituencies.

Talking to members of National Assembly belonging to Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), Imran Khan said development of the people of Balochistan, especially equipping youth with skills, is top priority of the government.

He said technical colleges are being set up in Balochistan for imparting vocational training to the youth. He also emphasised on utilisation of solar energy to fulfil energy needs in Balochistan.

The prime minister said China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and development process in Gwadar will create enormous opportunities for social and economic development of the people of Balochistan. He said that the federal government is fully aware of shortage of water, especially the potable water, and he is in touch with Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal to address this issue.

Minister for Defence Production Zubaida Jalal apprised the Prime Minister about difficulties of fishermen due to construction of passageway linking expressway on East Bay. She demanded expansion of passageway to redress fishermen's problems. The prime minister directed to immediately resolve this matter.

Talking to Minister for Aviation Muhammadmian Soomro and Chief Executive Officer of PIA Air Marshal Arshad Mehmmood, Imran Khan said privatisation of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is not part of PTI's manifesto.

Imran Khan said that the government is pursuing reforms to save the national flag carrier from deficit and to make it a profitable organisation. He directed to keep the people abreast of PIA's matters and steps being taken to revamp the airline.