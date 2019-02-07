ACE arrests former chief engineer in LDA City scam

LAHORE: Former Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Chief Engineer Israr Saeed, who is an approver against former Punjab CM Shahbaz Sharif in Ashiana Housing scam, has been arrested by Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) in LDA City scam, The News has learnt.

This is the second major arrest by the Anti Corruption Establishment just after the arrest of LDA Chief Town Planner Nadeem Akhtar Zaidi.

The ACE had registered an FIR against the arrested Israr Saeed and another Alam Khan, CEO of firm Alam Brothers Engineering and Construction Private Limited, on the complaint of administration of Lahore Development Authority.

The ACE Deputy Director, Shahrukh Niazi, while talking to The News said Asrar Saeed is facing charges of awarding contracts in LDA City on higher rates and as per initial findings caused a loss of approximately Rs45 million to national kitty. Talking about the second accused (Alam Khan), Niazi said that ACE teams are working on his arrest and hoped that Alam will be arrested soon.

As per FIR against Israr Saeed copy of which is available with The News, LDA administration requested ACE DG to initiate criminal proceedings against both accused after they were found guilty in an internal LDA inquiry.

The LDA stated that Israr Saeed, as being the technical sanctioning authority, awarded works on higher rates than MRS.

It is pertinent to mention here that Israr was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau in Ashiana Housing scam. However, he had secured bail from the Lahore High Court after turning an approver in the Ashiana Housing case. In March 2018, the NAB submitted a report before an accountability court stating that Israr Saeed and another Arif Butt informed the NAB chairman about all wrongdoings in Ashiana Housing scheme and made various revelations. The two officials were also produced before the court, where they recorded their statements before a judicial magistrate and admitted that they misused their authority in the Ashiana Housing Scheme affairs and pleaded for becoming approvers in their written statements.

Earlier, the ACE had arrested LDA Chief Town Planner Nadeem Akhtar Zaidi in connection with a case involving illegal constructions.

Others who have been named in the case are Directors Town Planning Azhar Ali, Ayesha Mutahir and Salman Mehfooz; Deputy Directors Town Planning Afraz Akhtar and Ahmad Saeed and Assistant Directors Tahir Ali, Raza Ali, Afnan Khan, Tayyab Ali, Haris, Zaheer, Bilal Ahmad, Ahmad Faraz, Hammad Ali and Hafiz Umair.