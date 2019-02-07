14 killed in bus cylinder blast near Karak

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: At least 14 persons were killed while several other injured when a gas cylinder installed in a passenger bus exploded on Indus Highway near Karak early Wednesday morning.
According to details, the passenger bus was on way to Dera Ismail Khan from Peshawar when Compressed Natural Gas cylinder installed in the bus exploded, leaving at least 14 passengers including women dead.
Security personnel reached the spot and shifted the injured to hospital for medical assistance, police rescue officials said.
