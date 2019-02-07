close
Thu Feb 07, 2019
February 7, 2019

14 killed in bus cylinder blast near Karak

Top Story

February 7, 2019

ISLAMABAD: At least 14 persons were killed while several other injured when a gas cylinder installed in a passenger bus exploded on Indus Highway near Karak early Wednesday morning.

According to details, the passenger bus was on way to Dera Ismail Khan from Peshawar when Compressed Natural Gas cylinder installed in the bus exploded, leaving at least 14 passengers including women dead.

Security personnel reached the spot and shifted the injured to hospital for medical assistance, police rescue officials said.

