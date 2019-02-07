Marseille finally win a home game

MARSEILLE: Marseille won for the first time at home since November as they beat Bordeaux 1-0 behind closed doors in the French Ligue 1 on Tuesday.

The fixture was played at an empty Stade Velodrome as the hosts were punished by the French football league (LFP) for crowd trouble during the January defeat to Lille.

The home side’s Europa League tie against Eintracht Frankfurt in September was also played in an empty Velodrome due to supporter behaviour.

Coach Rudi Garcia was absent from the touchline after he was suspended for two matches by the LFP for his behaviour towards the referee after the Lille clash.

Garcia complained about the lack of fans in the 60,000 capacity ground. “It’s bad, these matches behind closed doors are horrible. I said it the first time and it was horrible again this time,” he said.

“It’s not football without supporters in the stadium. My suspension is also difficult but the most important thing was the absence of the fans.”

Garcia was without six of his first-choice players including transfer window signing Mario Balotelli and had to rely on Boubacar Kamara’s goal for a first home win since beating Dijon on November 11.

Bordeaux played with 10 men for more than an hour of play as Samuel Kalu was shown a red card for a reckless tackle on Lucas Ocampos.

The Nigerian dived in with both feet and caught Ocampos on his shin with a badly-timed tackle. The clearest opportunity in the opening half-hour for Marseille came as Hiroki Sakai’s header was tipped over the bar by Benoit Costil.