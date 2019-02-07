Indiana Pacers thump LA Lakers

LOS ANGELES: LeBron James joined a select group of National Basketball Association players to score 32,000 career points but nevertheless endured the most lopsided defeat of his career Tuesday as the Indiana Pacers routed the Los Angeles Lakers 136-94.

Bojan Bogdanovic scored 24 points for the Pacers, who tied a franchise record with 19 three-pointers.

James, playing his second game since suffering a groin injury in a Christmas Day win over Golden State, led the Lakers with 18 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.

On a night of few Lakers highlights, head coach Luke Walton was pleased to see a driving dunk from the four-time NBA Most Valuable Player.

“It was good to see LeBron take off and go dunk one and kind of trust his body,” Walton said, although otherwise there was little positive to find in a game that saw 19 Lakers turnovers lead to 33 Pacers points.

“Bottom line, we have to be better,” said Walton, who said he didn’t know if some of the Lakers players had been adversely affected by trade talk swirling around the team.

Reports this week indicated the Lakers had offered as many as six players in a bid to land New Orleans Pelicans star Anthony Davis by the Thursday transfer deadline.