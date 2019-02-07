New PCB MD assumes office

ISLAMABAD: Wasim Khan, the first ever managing director of the Pakistan Cricket Board, assumed office at the PCB headquarters in Lahore on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the 52nd meeting of the PCB’s Board of Governors (BoG) will take place at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore on Thursday (today).

PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani will chair the meeting, while Shah Dost and Akbar Durrani will attend their first BoG meeting. Shah Dost has replaced Murad Ismail as a member following the recent Quetta Region elections, while Akbar Durrani has replaced Jamil Ahmed as Secretary IPC as well as an ex-officio member.This will also be the first meeting of PCB Managing Director Wasim Khan.