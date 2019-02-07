All Pakistan Open Golf tees off today

KARACHI: Pakistan’s top professionals will feature in the Chevron DHA Karachi Cup All Pakistan Open Golf Championship which tees off at the Defence Authority Country and Golf Club (DAC&GC) from today (Thursday).

Pakistan’s top players have confirmed their participation in the prestigious tournament which will carry at stake a prize purse of Rs2 million. The tournament will be played from February 7-10. The main professional event will be played over 54 holes from February 8-10.

Lahore’s Matloob Ahmed, who has been in prolific form, will be looking to defend his title in the prestigious event.

Top professionals and amateurs from all over the country will be part of the stellar cast of the tournament sponsored by Chevron Pakistan Lubricants (Private) Limited, a manufacturer and distributor of premium lubricants in Pakistan.

This tournament is a unique yearly event of Pakistan Golf Federation calendar, which is counted among the most prestigious golf events in Pakistan. More than 200 golfers will be participating in the tournament in which the main contest will feature Professionals and Amateurs. Other events to be contested during the tournament include senior professionals, seniors, veterans, ladies, juniors and masters.

At a press conference held here at the DAC&GC on Wednesday, Muhammad Najam Shamsuddin, Country Chairman & Area Business Manager, Chevron Pakistan Lubricants (Private) Limited reiterated his company’s commitment towards the promotion of sports in Pakistan.

“Chevron firmly believes in a secure, long-term future in Pakistan and aims to continue investment and provide world-class products and services to its esteemed customers in Pakistan. We have a legacy of more than 75 years of service in this region and are committed to sustain and grow in the Pakistani markets. We will also continue supporting community events and activities like the Chevron DHA Karachi Cup All Pakistan Open Golf Championship,” he said.