Taekwondo team wins five medals in UAE

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan scoo-ped up two gold, one silver and two bronze medals, including the one won by eight-year-old Swat based Ayesha Ayaz, in the 7th Fujairah Open International Taekwondo Championship in UAE.

The G-1 event saw Muhammad Danish (-78kg) and Sinan Ashfaq (plus 65kg) winning gold with Taimoor Saeed (plus 78kg) succeeded in earning silver.

Pakistan’s youngest ever athlete Aysha made the country proud by winning the bronze in 27kg category. Arifullah (-65kg) also won bronze.

The national taekwondo team has returned home after creditable performance. Patron Pakistan Taekwondo Federation Lt Gen (r) Javed Iqbal, HI (M), has appreciated the performance of Pakistani young athletes.

“I am hopeful that government would come forward and honour these performers for the sake of boosting their morale for future international events,” he said.