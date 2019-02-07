WORLD ATHLETICS: Arshad to be sent abroad for training, says Sahi

KARACHI: Expecting a breakthrough from the country’s premier javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem in the Olympic qualifiers, Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) President Major General (r) Akram Sahi on Tuesday said that every effort would be made to arrange a quality training programme on foreign soil for him ahead of the World Championships.

“Although it would not be possible to manage for him a foreign training tour ahead of the Asian Championship but definitely every effort would be made to send him abroad for training ahead of the World Championships,” Sahi told ‘The News’ from Quetta.

The 23rd Asian Athletics Championships will be held at Al-Khalifa Stadium Doha from April 21-24. It would be followed by the World Championships also at the same city in September-October.

Arshad bewildered everyone with his stunning bronze-medal feat in the 18th Asian Games held in Indonesia last summer. It was after long 27 years that any athlete of Pakistan was able to finish at the victory podium in the Asian Games.

“He has the guts and he has already shown this,” said Sahi, who is also the council member of the Asian Athletics Association (AAA).

Although there could be financial issue but Sahi is determined to manage Arshad’s training programme at any cost.

“We have already requested the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) and WAPDA’s chairman about the matter. The issue is that the board has ceased working and nothing is being done. Nobody knows what the state is doing. We also will try our level best to seek for sponsorship. It would be much better if he at least qualifies for the Olympics,” said Sahi, who is also a former international athlete.

Sahi said that state should not have stopped the sports in the name of reforming the sports system.

“You know Olympics are very close but nobody cares. I don’t say that the government should not do anything pertaining to reforms but at least along with it the government should have kept activities going as it will damage the aspiration of those top players of the country who are capable to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics,” Sahi said.

He disclosed that he wanted to send Arshad to Germany but that move could not be made successful.

He said the AFP would be doing everything for supporting Arshad. “You remember we had sent Arshad to Mauritius for six months training. But unfortunately he returned after few days due to home sickness and diet issue,” the AFP chief recalled.