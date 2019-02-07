FIRST ODI TODAY: Pakistan women take on West Indies in Dubai

DUBAI: After a thrilling T20I series in Karachi, Pakistan and the West Indies lock horns in the ICC Women’s Championship fourth round fixture comprising three One-Day Internationals at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium today (Thursday), says an ICC release.

The two teams will be aiming to win the series and collect valuable ICC Women’s Championship points, as after three rounds, the West Indies are sitting in fifth position on nine points with four wins and as many defeats, while Pakistan are sixth on eight points with four wins and five loses.

The two teams shaped their preparations and plans for the first match through extended practice sessions on Wednesday, with the series trophy being later unveiled at the match venue.

West Indies enjoy a 17-5 on a head to head in the ODI format. The two teams last met in a four-match series in the West Indies (October 2015), which Pakistan lost 1-3 after winning the first match of the series in St. Lucia.

The West Indies will be captained by their regular skipper Stafanie Taylor who takes over the reins from Merissa Aguilleira, who led the side in the T20I series.

During the series, Pakistan’s star all-rounder Sana Mir will aim to consolidate her stay at the top of the ICC Women’s ODI Bowling Rankings. She has 663 points and leads Australia’s Megan Schutt by three points.

Taylor is ranked ninth in the batting table, while she occupies 10th and second spots in the bowlers’ and all-rounders’ tables, respectively.

ODI series schedule: February 7: 1st ODI (ICC Women’s Championship); February 9: 2nd ODI; February 11: 3rd ODI.