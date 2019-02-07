close
Thu Feb 07, 2019
AFP
February 7, 2019

‘US will still lead fight against IS despite withdrawal’

AFP
February 7, 2019

WASHINGTON: The United States still plans to lead a global fight against the Islamic State movement despite its withdrawal from Syria, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo assured allies on Wednesday.

Opening a 79-nation conference in Washington on the fight against the group also known as IS, Pompeo also called on other nations to do more, including by funding Syria and Iraq and agreeing to bring home extremists jailed by Syrian Kurdish allies.

"America will continue to lead in giving those who would destroy us no quarter," Pompeo said. "We ask each of your countries to stand with us and, through our efforts and God´s help, the day will come when the permanent defeat of IS is a reality," Pompeo said.

