Solidarity rally in front of Canadian parliament

ISLAMABAD: A peaceful demonstration was held in front of the Canadian Parliament in Ottawa on Kashmir Solidarity Day, to express solidarity with just struggle of the Kashmiris and to condemn brutal carnage being carried out by the Indian occupational forces.

The report received by Pakistan’s High Commission’s Press Minister Nadim Kayani from Ottawa has reported that the participants held placards highlighting sufferings of the Kashmiris at the hands of Indian armed forces in Indian occupied Kashmir (IOK). They chanted slogans against human rights’ violations in the valley to draw the attention of the international community towards the gross human rights violations and use of pallet guns against innocent civilians.

The protesters urged the Canadian government and the civil society to take up the issue of human rights violations with the Indian government and for immediate implementation of the United Nation Security Council’s (UNSC) resolution for ascertaining wishes of the Kashmiri people to decide their own future.