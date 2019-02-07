World leaders praise Chinese glorious traditions

BEIJING: World leaders including President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi praised high China’s glorious traditions, motivating the spirit of love for the family and the country among its people, through country-wide celebrations on eve of new Lunar Year.

In their messages on the occasion, they extended best wishes to the Chinese people, seeking closer ties with China, attracting Chinese tourists and consolidating support from Chinese communities.

In a congratulatory video speech, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe wished the Chinese people a happy new year. He pledged to relax visa policies for Chinese students studying in Japan and called for more people-to-people exchanges between the two countries.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern posted her lunar new year's wishes on social media. She took the opportunity to thank the Chinese community in New Zealand for its hard work and contributions.

Pakistani President Arif Alvi, President of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani, Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen and other world leaders also sent videos or messages to wish the Chinese people a happy lunar new year.

For centuries, the Lunar Year has been the most important festival in China and a large part of Asia. People leave behind the worries and troubles of the past year and move on to a new spring full of hope and life.

Today, the festival has become a worldwide holiday as China plays a bigger role in world affairs and people all around the world share the wish to leave uncertainties behind and usher in a peaceful and prosperous year ahead.

As the Chinese New Year falls on Tuesday, major cities across the globe are vying to hold the greatest celebration of this traditional festival outside China. The Chinese New Year, also known as the Spring Festival, is the most important festival in China. Celebrations begin about a week in advance and end with the Lantern Festival on the 15th day of the new year.