Thu Feb 07, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
February 7, 2019

Kidnapper held, minor recovered

National

OC
Our Correspondent
February 7, 2019

GUJRANWALA: Police on Wednesday arrested an alleged kidnapper and recovered an abducted minor girl within 10 hours of the incident.

The regional police officer while addressing a press conference told that accused Muhammad Ali allegedly kidnapped eight-year-old Aman when she was going to school from Peoples Colony.

