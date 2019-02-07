Kidnapper held, minor recovered

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
GUJRANWALA: Police on Wednesday arrested an alleged kidnapper and recovered an abducted minor girl within 10 hours of the incident.
The regional police officer while addressing a press conference told that accused Muhammad Ali allegedly kidnapped eight-year-old Aman when she was going to school from Peoples Colony.
