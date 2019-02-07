Sh Rashid says will disclose Nawaz’s deal facts tomorrow

MULTAN: Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has said that he will disclose facts about former premier Mian Nawaz Sharif's deal on Friday.

He said this while talking to journalists at the Multan Cantonment Railway Station on Wednesday.

"I am a true man and I would present truth before the nation on February 8", he disclosed.

He told that no package, deal or relaxation could be materialised without Prime Minister Imran Khan's consent and wish.

He said that the Pakistan Army stood with democracy. "The military was protecting the corrupt political elite just to run the system," he claimed.

He said that he respected PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and he had become his blue-eyed boy after his apology on his remarks.

Sheikh Rashid alleged that Mian Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari ruthlessly plundered the national exchequer, which had overburdened the nation financially. He said that inflation and rise in gas and electricity tariff was the result of corrupt practices of Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari. Imran Khan was not responsible for the present financial problems, he claimed.

The federal minister said that he was one of the well wishers to Imran Khan and he always exposed ground realities before him. The masses were demanding accountability of looters instead compensating them at any level, he added.

Responding to a query, he said that he had no reservation on induction of MNAs Kh Saad Rafiq and Rana Sanaullah as the Public Accounts Committee members. He said that he was not going in the PAC for fight but he would present his point of view in most respectable manner. Sheikh Rashid said that Imran Khan was a great man and he brought billions of dollars from China and UAE. Nobody could level corruption charges against him, he maintained.

He told that he had renovated his railway salon from his own pocket. Talking on the Pakistan Railways issues, he said that the PR was going to launch the fastest train Thal Express from February 12.

A non-stop Jinnah Express was going to start from Rawalpindi to Karachi from March 23, he disclosed. The government had run 20 new trains in the first 100 days, which dispelled the impression that passenger trains were bearing heavy losses, he informed.

He said that the PR would be made profit earning organisation and the PM would inaugurate the Thal Express.

Later, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed inaugurated the biometric ticketing system at the Multan Cantonment.