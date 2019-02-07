Interior Ministry seeks details of banned outfit’s assets

LAHORE: The Interior Ministry has directed the Punjab Home Department to provide details of assets of banned outfit, Jaish-e-Mohammad, The News has learnt. A high official from the Home Department confirmed that the ministry had asked to submit details of assets of Jaish-e-Mohammad across the province. After receiving directions, the Home Department has written letters to the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab and the Special Branch, Punjab Police, to submit a detailed report regarding assets of the proscribed outfit. It is pertinent to mention here that the National Counter Terrorism Authority has put Jaish-e-Mohammad in the list of proscribe organisations/splinter outfits under Section 11-B-(1) r/w Schedule-I, Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997. The federal government, under Section 11-B of the Anti Terrorism Act, can declare an organisation believed to be linked with terrorism as a proscribed organisation or put it under surveillance.