ACE seals eight factories, markets

SARGODHA: The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) has sealed eight factories and markets in Khushab district over non-payment of map fees.

The Anti-Corruption Establishment officials Wednesday said the Regional Director ACE Asim Raza have sealed eight factories and markets including Al-Jaddah marble, Madina marble (Jauhrabad), Ans Aluminum, Madni Aluminum factories, Sundrana market, Bismillah autos (Khushab), Watta Khel Motors (Jauhrabad) and Bilal Builders Khushab over non payments of dues of Khushab Municipal Corporation.

In the light of an inquiry report of Circle officer Anti-Corruption Establishment Khushab Shaukat Atif, the Anti-Corruption Establishment authorities retrieved six-kanal commercial land from the occupation of Malik Ashraf Awan, the Chairman Municipal Committee Jauharabad and ordered inquiry against Enforcement Officer Bismillah and Malik Ashraf Awan.