close
Thu Feb 07, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
February 7, 2019

ACE seals eight factories, markets

National

A
APP
February 7, 2019

SARGODHA: The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) has sealed eight factories and markets in Khushab district over non-payment of map fees.

The Anti-Corruption Establishment officials Wednesday said the Regional Director ACE Asim Raza have sealed eight factories and markets including Al-Jaddah marble, Madina marble (Jauhrabad), Ans Aluminum, Madni Aluminum factories, Sundrana market, Bismillah autos (Khushab), Watta Khel Motors (Jauhrabad) and Bilal Builders Khushab over non payments of dues of Khushab Municipal Corporation.

In the light of an inquiry report of Circle officer Anti-Corruption Establishment Khushab Shaukat Atif, the Anti-Corruption Establishment authorities retrieved six-kanal commercial land from the occupation of Malik Ashraf Awan, the Chairman Municipal Committee Jauharabad and ordered inquiry against Enforcement Officer Bismillah and Malik Ashraf Awan.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan