Thu Feb 07, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
February 7, 2019

Three held for kite-flying

National

SIALKOT: Police on Wednesday arrested three people on the charge of kite flying. The police raided the Railway Crossing area and arrested Shahbaz and Altaf while Civil Lines police arrested kite seller Mirza Imran from Iqbal Town area. The police also recovered 50 kites and seven roles of string from him.

