Aleem’s resignation example for others: governor

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Muhammad Sarwar has said Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has resigned from the ministry after being arrested and it is the international standard of governance which ‘we are bringing in Pakistan’. Talking to the media here on Wednesday, the governor said Abdul Aleem Khan has set an example for others too and the PTI is establishing rule of law in the country. “It is responsibility of NAB to apprehend all those people who have looted public exchequer in last 30 years,” the governor said. He said whenever the NAB called Abdul Aleem Khan he appeared whether he was in the government or opposition and made sacrifices for the party and played pivotal role in victory of the party in general elections. “We are confident that he will get out of accountability clean by proving his innocence in the court of law”, he said. “We have no magic stick but we assure the nation that we will give 10 million jobs and five million homes,” he added. He said Finance Minister Asad Umer was making policies by consulting all. Prime Minister Imran Khan is very clear in his vision that ‘we will provide education and health facilities to the nation’. Prime Minister Health Insurance Scheme will provide healthcare to the people. We will also provide clean drinking water to every resident of country, the governor said.