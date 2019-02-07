Robber shot dead by shopkeeper

FAISALABAD: A robber was shot dead by an owner of a grocery shop during a robbery bid in the area of Thikriwala police.

According to a police spokesman, four bandits stormed into a grocery store on Jhang Road and tried to take hostage the shopkeeper and other people.

Shopkeeper Rana Ghulam Mustafa of Chak 66/JB Dhandra opened fire at the outlaws, leaving one robber identified as Abrar of Abrari dead on the spot. The bandit had head money of Rs 1 million.

Fesco issues shutdown programme: Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) issued shutdown programme for Thursday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the programme issued by the company, power supply from College Road feeder emanating from 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station, Chaudhry Wala, Lahore Road and Saboana feeders originating from 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station, Sadaqat, Gohar Textile Mills, VAC-1 and Global feeders emanating from 132-KV Value Addition City grid station, Liaqat Abad, Lakkar Mandi, Bakkar Mandi, Sheikh Colony, Ali Housing and Afghan Abad feeders originating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station will remain suspended from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm while Fareed feeder emanating from 132-KV Sammundri grid station will observe shutdown from 9:30 am to 2:30 pm today.

Similarly, electricity supply from Elyas Park, Sadhar, Data, Islam Pura, NIAB-II, Dhandra, Children Hospital, Muhammad Pura, Khalid Abad, Jhang Road, Sarshmeer, Jinnah, Sabzi Mandi, Automatic Energy, Kamal Abad, Nazim Abad, Kausar Abad, Gardana, Gulberg, Gulfishan, Tahir Pura, PAF, NIAB, Judgewala and al-Rehman feeders originating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station, Aminpur City, new Langrana, Khurdpur and Gatti feeders emanating from 132-KV Aminpur grid station, Bhowana, Minara, Khannuana, Anayat Ali Shah, Jamiaabad, Mangoana, Taja Beerwala, Ahmadnagar and Bukharian feeders originating from 132-KV Bhowana grid station will also remain suspended from 9:00 am to 12:00 noon on Feb 7.

55 arrested along with kite flying material: The police have arrested 55 people along with kite flying material from different parts of the city during the past 24 hours

According to police spokesman, police of different stations arrested 55 people along with kite-flying material.

He said People’s colony police arrested rickshaw driver Ejaz along with dozens of kites and bundles of strings on Ehsan Yusuf Road, whereas Dolphin Mansoorabad police nabbed Ali Imran who carried kite flying material in a vehicle on Jhumra Road.

Similarly, police arrested Abdur Rehman, Usman, Zeeshan, Waheed Murad, Waleed, Ateeq, Azeem, Naveed, Shan, Junaid, Naqqash, Nadir, Mudassar, Ehsan, Shaukat Ali, Shaista Khan, Ali Hamza, Zaib, Ateeq, Naseer Ahmad, Abu Bakar, Kashif, Haleem, Kashif Mehmood, Najaf Ali, Ihtisham, Umar Hayat, Waqas, Bilal, Waqar Ali, Hasan Waris, Aftab, Ali Raza, Tariq, Shahzaib, Nauman, Shah Muhammad, Bilawal, Bahadur Ali, Abbas, Sameer Ali Akbar, Ramzan and others. Police have registered separate cases against the accused.