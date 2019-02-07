close
Thu Feb 07, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
February 7, 2019

Eight top cops reshuffled

National

LAHORE: Inspector General of Police Punjab has issued transfer and posting orders of eight police officers Wednesday. Muhammad Moaz Zafar additional SP Operations City Lahore has been transferred and posted as SP Investigation Kasur, Syed Ghazanfar Ali Shah SP Investigation Kasur as Addl SP Operations City Lahore, Tahir Bashir Addl SP Gujrat as Addl SP Headquarters Rawalpindi, Ghulam Mustafa Gilani SP CIA Rawalpindi as SP Investigation Gujrat, Asad Ishaq SDPO Shahdara Lahore as SDPO City Gujrat, Hafiz Muhammad Imtiaz SDPO City Gujrat as DSP RIB Gujranwala, Rohail Sabir DSP RIB Gujranwala as DSP Investigation-1 Gujranwala, and Nadeem Yaseen DSP headquarters Narowal, has been transferred and posted as SDPO Shahdara, Lahore, with immediate effect.

