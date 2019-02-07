Mega power pilferage unearthed

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MULTAN: The Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) Wednesday unearthed a mega power pilferage being committed by fake transformers in a crackdown on Wednesday. According to Mepco officials, a special team led by Gala Mandi subdivision SDO raided a house in Chah Mithaiwala Munirabad and recovered 50-KVA transformer from a secret room that was being used to steal electricity directly from 11-KVA line by hanging jumpers. Accused Muhammad Nasir was pilfering electricity for crushing marbles at a factory. The Mepco team when checked the high voltage line found 75 kilowatt load, which made the team perplexed. The Mepco team recovered 11-KVA penal and 11-KVA cable from the house and fined the consumer with Rs 8 million on stealing 500, 000 electricity units, Mepco spokesperson Jamshid Niazi said. The Mepco has lodged complaint with Basti Malook police against the consumer.
MULTAN: The Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) Wednesday unearthed a mega power pilferage being committed by fake transformers in a crackdown on Wednesday. According to Mepco officials, a special team led by Gala Mandi subdivision SDO raided a house in Chah Mithaiwala Munirabad and recovered 50-KVA transformer from a secret room that was being used to steal electricity directly from 11-KVA line by hanging jumpers. Accused Muhammad Nasir was pilfering electricity for crushing marbles at a factory. The Mepco team when checked the high voltage line found 75 kilowatt load, which made the team perplexed. The Mepco team recovered 11-KVA penal and 11-KVA cable from the house and fined the consumer with Rs 8 million on stealing 500, 000 electricity units, Mepco spokesperson Jamshid Niazi said. The Mepco has lodged complaint with Basti Malook police against the consumer.