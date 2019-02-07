Mega power pilferage unearthed

MULTAN: The Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) Wednesday unearthed a mega power pilferage being committed by fake transformers in a crackdown on Wednesday. According to Mepco officials, a special team led by Gala Mandi subdivision SDO raided a house in Chah Mithaiwala Munirabad and recovered 50-KVA transformer from a secret room that was being used to steal electricity directly from 11-KVA line by hanging jumpers. Accused Muhammad Nasir was pilfering electricity for crushing marbles at a factory. The Mepco team when checked the high voltage line found 75 kilowatt load, which made the team perplexed. The Mepco team recovered 11-KVA penal and 11-KVA cable from the house and fined the consumer with Rs 8 million on stealing 500, 000 electricity units, Mepco spokesperson Jamshid Niazi said. The Mepco has lodged complaint with Basti Malook police against the consumer.