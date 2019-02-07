Geo Film ‘Load Wedding’ bags int’l award

KARACHI: Geo’s blockbuster film Load Wedding – a social comedy/ family drama by Filmwala Pictures was awarded the Best Feature Film (International) award at the very prestigious and exclaimed Rajasthan International Film Festival 2019 (RIFF).

It is to be noted that Geo TV will present Load Wedding on 16th February at 8 pm.

Rajasthan International Film Festival is the biggest Academic and Glamour Film Festival in Rajasthan. Load Wedding with its top notch direction, strong knitted script with the right amount of comedy and emotion, toe tapping music and vibrant colors managed to impress the jury and win the award in the category of “Best Feature Film” against the enormous number of films nominated this year.

Fizza Ali Meerza, CEO Filmwala Pictures said, “We are extremely thrilled that our hard work is getting recognised internationally. We always believe in working with stories that have a positive message to give back to society and portrayal of a positive image of Pakistan worldwide. This is the first award Load Wedding won since the release, and we are sure it’s the first of many.

Nabeel Qureshi, Director Load Wedding has said that “It’s always a very pleasant feeling to see your work being recognised and acknowledged. Load Wedding is a film very different from all the other films I have done and also very special to me. I m very happy to be honored by this award from RIFF’ 2019”. This Five day extravaganza showcase is a diverse, language independent, selection of the best feature films, documentaries and short films from around the world, on themes of Hindi and English and other Rajasthani cultures and identities. RIFF works for the technical and academic aspects of cinema.