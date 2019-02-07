Pakistan’s consolation win

CENTURION: Pakistan capped a difficult tour of South Africa with a win in the third T20I, avoiding a second whitewash across three formats and a first T20I clean sweep in over three years, claiming a 27-run win against the hosts. They had a rocky start by South Africa in a chase of 169 to thank for it, with Imad Wasim building the early pressure as he has done all series. Rassie van der Dussen in the middle overs and Chris Morris at the death briefly kept South Africa in a contest that was getting away from them, but they had too much left to do, and Pakistan's bowlers ensured they would not be denied this time. David Miller's decision to bowl first at the toss was a curious one given the hosts' success in the previous two T20Is making Pakistan chase.