Politics on Nawaz’s health regrettable: PML-N

ISLAMABAD: PML-N Central Spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that playing politics on the health of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is regrettable. She said the government’s NRO narrative had failed miserably which was why it had resorted to political point scoring over Nawaz Sharif’s health which is a reflection of their shallow-mindedness. Marriyum said that a controversial Prime Minister is stooping below imaginable standards of basic human morality by launching a malicious campaign through his inept puppets in Punjab against the truly elected Prime Minister’s genuine health concerns. While, the provincial and federal information minister’s were diving to deeper lows to please their masters to prove themselves more loyal than the king, she said. Right from daybreak, the lying contest starts between all government spokespersons, she said.

She said Information Minister Fawad Chadhry desperately needs to worry about saving his newfound job in his newfound party instead of worrying about PML-N. She said that when the PTI failed to prove any corruption on Shehbaz Sharif and Nawaz Sharif, they had resorted to attacking their health.

“No matter how low the PTI Prime Minister and his minions stoop in their effort to silence Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif, PML-N will continue raising voice of the people and calling out the anti-people policies of PTI that are driving the country and every person down the pit of economic disaster,” she said.

The former Information Minister said that the medical treatment being given to the PML-N leadership was based on the diagnosis and prognosis by panels of expert doctors and were not just some wishes and fancies of anyone.

Marriyum lambasted the government and questioned as to why Nawaz was sent to a hospital which was not even in line with the prognosis recommended by the panel of doctors. A heart patient was sent to a hospital which didn’t even specialise in that field.

Marriyum warned that if anything happened to Nawaz Sharif’s health due to this intentional dereliction by the PTI government, the people of Pakistan, the lovers of Nawaz Sharif would react strongly.