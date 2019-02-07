close
Thu Feb 07, 2019
MR
Monitoring Report
February 7, 2019

‘How Buzdar will run Punjab after Aleem’s arrest’

Top Story

KARACHI: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former Sindh governor Muhammad Zubair on Wednesday questioned how Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar would run Punjab following the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Aleem Khan. Reacting to Aleem Khan’s arrest, Zubair welcomed the latest step taken by the NAB. “Today’s [arrest] is a positive development. Prime Minister Imran Khan has a big responsibility to maintain the credibility of politics,” the former governor told Geo News. Zubair said the PTI government had failed badly and wondered how the Punjab chief minister would run the affairs now as Aleem Khan has been arrested.

