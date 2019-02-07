Aleem neither accused nor convict: Chohan

By Monitoring report

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan said provincial senior minister Abdul Aleem Khan is neither accused nor convict. He said the NAB has neither declared Aleem guilty nor filed any reference against him. He further asserted that he has been coordinating with the investigation team while appearing before the NAB officials for the second time. Chohan while speaking to Geo News said, “The NAB has the authority to arrest any official or bureaucrat who owns disproportionate assets”. Aleem has never spoken against the NAB or state institutions and neither will the Punjab government or any officials do so — this is the difference between us and the Sharifs and Zardaris,” he added. Further, Chohan rejected reports that Aleem has resigned from the post of Punjab local government minister. “There is no need for him to resign right now and nor a resignation has been forwarded to the chief minister. The NAB will further investigate and then decide whether to file a reference”.