Former PM Gilani barred from travelling abroad

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on early Wednesday morning halted former premier Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani from travelling to Bangkok.

The PPP senior leader was denied clearance at the Allama Iqbal International Airport barring him to travel abroad.

After being informed that his name was placed on the Exit Control List (ECL), Yousaf Raza Gilani left the airport. Ex-speaker of the National Assembly Faisal Karim Kundi and other leaders of the PPP were alongside him.

Yousuf Raza Gilani wanted to travel to Bangkok via flight TJ364 of a private airline where he was supposed to participate in a Global Conference of Universal Peace Federation to be held on February 10.

On this occasion the agitated former PM was observed expressing anger at Prime Minister Imran Khan over the inclusion of his name in ECL. “Political revenge will not be good for Prime Minister Imran Khan. I have been appearing before courts consistently and had informed the judges and pertaining authorities regarding my foreign visit previously too”, Gilani said.

APP adds former prime minister and PPP senior leader Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani said he could not even think of leaving the country. He was talking to the media at the airport after he was stopped from proceeding abroad. Gilani said he intended to go to Seoul (South Korea) via Bangkok, and added he had informed the court about his scheduled visit. PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemned the episode in which former prime minister Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani was barred from going abroad at Lahore airport. In a statement issued by PPP Secretariat, Bilawal Bhutto said restricting movements of any citizen was tantamount to violating the fundamental rights. Bilawal Bhutto asked for remedial steps to allow Yousaf Raza Gilani travel abroad. Bilawal Bhutto said the PPP would play role of active opposition in Parliament.