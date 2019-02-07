close
Thu Feb 07, 2019
February 7, 2019

Apollo Club in Yasin Cricket final

Sports

February 7, 2019

Our correspondent

LAHORE: Apollo Club marched into the final of the 34th M Yasin Akhter Memorial Cricket Tournament when they trounced Faran Sports by 7 wickets in the second semifinal at the Race Course Ground. Scores: Faran Sports 101 all out in 16.1 overs Zaki Khan 15, M Asim 15, Faheem 12, Naz Ali 11, Atif Aslam 21, Agha Salman 3/28, M Saleem 2/31, M Rameez 2/15). Apallo Club 104/3 in 11.3 overs (Usaid Amin 75*,Reyan Nadeem 12, Nisar Ahmed 10).

