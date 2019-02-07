West Ham launch probe after Salah abuse

LONDON: West Ham have launched an investigation after social media footage emerged of abuse directed at Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah during a Premier League match at the London Stadium.

The Egypt international was filmed on a mobile phone from a section of home supporters as he was taking a corner during Monday’s game. The video clip contains audible expletives directed at the Liverpool player, including comments against his Muslim religion.

The user who posted the video on Twitter said: “I was disgusted by what I was hearing. People like this deserve no place in our society let alone football matches. #kickracismout.” A West Ham spokesman said the club had “a zero-tolerance policy to any form of violent or abusive behaviour”. They added in a statement: “Anyone identified committing an offence will have their details passed to the police and will face a lifetime ban from London Stadium. There is no place for this kind of behaviour at our stadium.”