EN EM, Barry’s victorious in Honda Polo

LAHORE: EN EM Estate and Barry’s registered victories in the Honda Polo Cup 2019 matches played here at Lahore Polo Club ground on Wednesday. In the first match of the day, EN EM Estate outpaced by 6-2. Bilal Haye was top-scorer for the winning side which had two goals handicap. He struck two goals while Agha Musa Ali Khan and Omar Asjad Malhi contributed with one goal apiece. From the losing side, Ahmed Zubair Butt and Nicolas Corti scored one goal each.

Agha Musa started the match with a field goal to give EN EM Estate 1-0 lead in the first chukker. Bilal Haye doubled the lead in the second chukker by converting a 30-yard penalty. The only goal of the third chukker was slammed by Nicolas for Olympia/Momin Ghee to make it 2-1. The fourth and last chukker saw EN EM Estate scoring two goals as against one by Olympia to make it 4-2. Omar Malhi and Bilal Haye pumped in one goal each for EN EM Estate while Ahmed Zubair struck one for Olympia. With two goals handicap for EN EM Estate, they won the match by 6-2. In the second match of the day, Barry’s beat Newage/Diamond Paints 8-5. George Meyrick emerged as hero of the day for Barry’s as he hammered seven out of eight goals scored by his team so far. The remaining one goal was converted by Raja Mikael Sami. From the losing side, Salvador Ulloa and Hissam Ali Hyder banged in a brace each while Shah Shamyl Alam hit one goal.