Marquez fastest in Sepang Moto GP test

SEPANG, Malaysia: MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez, feeling rejuvenated after shoulder surgery, drew first blood on Wednesday by being the fastest on the first day of the pre-season test in Malaysia.

In scorching temperatures Marquez, Spain’s champion in waiting, powered his Honda to log the quickest time of 1min 59.621sec. “I have another spirit and it is kind of an adrenaline in my body and this is important,” he told reporters with a smile. The 25-year-old reigning five time champion who underwent a four-hour shoulder operation in December, completed 29 laps.

Marquez also said he was not going to push himself too hard in Sepang to avoid any setback in his recovery. It is the first time the Spaniard has ridden a MotoGP bike since the early December surgery and he focused on its engine performance.