Chevron-DHA Golf Cup tees off today

KARACHI: Pakistan’s top professionals will feature in the Chevron DHA Karachi Cup All Pakistan Open Golf Championship which tees off at the Defence Authority Country and Golf Club (DAC&GC) from Thursday.

Pakistan’s top players have confirmed their participation in the prestigious tournament which will carry at stake a prize purse of Rs 2 million. The tournament will be played from February 7-10. The main professional event will be played over 54 holes from February 8-10.Lahore’s Matloob Ahmed, who has been in prolific form, will be looking to defend his title in the prestigious event.

Top professionals and amateurs from all over the country will be part of the stellar cast of the tournament sponsored by Chevron Pakistan Lubricants. This tournament is a unique yearly event of Pakistan Golf Federation calendar, which is counted among the most prestigious golf events in Pakistan.

More than 200 golfers will be participating in the tournament in which the main contest will feature Professionals and Amateurs. Other events to be contested during the tournament include Senior Professionals, Seniors, Veterans, Ladies, Juniors and Masters. At a press conference held here at the DAC&GC on Wednesday, Muhammad Najam Shamsuddin, Country Chairman & Area Business Manager, Chevron Pakistan Lubricants reiterated his company’s commitment towards the promotion of sports in Pakistan. “We will also continue supporting community events and activities like the Chevron DHA Karachi Cup All Pakistan Open Golf Championship,” he said. Brigadier Qasim Changazi, Secretary DAC&GC, shared details of the tournament stressing that all efforts will be made to make it a resounding success. In the last year’s edition of the Chevron DHA Karachi Cup, Matloob was in full flow as he won the title by four strokes ahead of Pakistan No. 1 Shabbir Iqbal.