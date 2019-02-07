PTF hires Turkey-based coach Al-Dughaither

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) has hired Turkey-based coach-cum-trainer D. M. Al-Dughaither for initial period of six-month (renewable) for the National Training Centre (NTC) where the best of budding players have already started flexing their muscles.

Khawar Hayat, Senior Vice President (SVP) PTF has confirmed to The News that Al-Dughaither is a qualified coach plus trainer. “Al-Dughaither has played for Poland previously at junior level and was engaged in training cum coaching in UAE. The best thing about the coach is that he is a qualified tennis trainer, meaning he is well equipped with knowledge of physically grooming a tennis pro. As you know every game has its own requirements when it comes to increasing the physical strength of a professional. Al-Dughaither has got the required professional education to train a tennis player.”

The PTF official said his presence would be of great benefit for all youngsters. “All those youngsters who would be trained or have already started training at NTC would benefit from his association. Physical fitness is a key to grooming a youngster when it comes to learning the art of the game. Hopefully his association with the Pakistan tennis would help leading players also.”

Al-Dughaither is also a Level II tennis coach. Khawar Hayat, however, said that Al-Dughaither would be hired for initial period of six months. PTF would be having the option to extend his tenure further. “At first he would having one month probation which help him and PTF know each other. In case PTF is satisfied with his performance and he is willing to continue, Al-Dughaither would stay on.”

Al-Dughaither is expected to reach Pakistan within next couple of days depending on the availability of flight. “He has been issued Pakistan visa and is expected to reach within next few days depending on availability of flight.” Another Turkish trainer C Faruk who earlier reached a deal with the PTF and then backed out for some personal as well as domestic reasons has also expressed his willingness to enter a deal with the PTF.